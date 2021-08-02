  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

River Cruises from Amsterdam

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Amsterdam
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
River Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
S.S. Antoinette
S.S. Antoinette
S.S. Antoinette

7 Night
Castles Along The Rhine Details

90 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
S.S. Antoinette
S.S. Antoinette
S.S. Antoinette

7 Night
Castles Along The Rhine Details

90 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Dawn
Emerald Dawn
Emerald Dawn

7 Night
Jewels Of The RhineDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jewel
Scenic Jewel
Scenic Jewel

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

105 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Explore our 2021 staycation collection.

Find joy a little closer to home this Summer

  • Discover our range of cruises around the glorious UK coastline
  • Choose from leading lines including Cunard, P&O, Princess & Celebrity
  • Enjoy added extras such as drinks, wi-fi & gratuities packages
  • Limited availability – book now!

Imagine Cruises UK

Scenic Jasper

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Artistry II

7 Night
Tulip Time CruiseDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Tranquility II

7 Night
Tulips Of Northern HollandDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Emerald Sun

14 Night
Splendours Of EuropeDetails

163 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaPrima

7 Night
Vineyards Of The Rhine & MoselleDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Crystal Mahler

7 Night
Romantic RhineDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaMora

7 Night
Captivating RhineDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Pearl

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Ruby

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

98 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Sky

22 Night
Rhine, Main & Danube River CruiseDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Sky

10 Night
Jewels Of The Rhine With Lucerne & ZurichDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Sky

17 Night
Splendours Of Europe With PragueDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

25 Night
Grand Voyage Of Europe With Transylvania & Bucharest 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

14 Night
Western Front Explorer 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

7 Night
Highlights Of The Rhine And Main 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris

27 Night
European Gems With Grand Alpine Explorer 2021Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Dawn

7 Night
Rhine-main DiscoveryDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Jasper

7 Night
Windmills, Tulips & Belgian DelightsDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

7 Night
Highlights Of The Rhine And Main 2021Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Opal

11 Night
Rhine Christmas Markets With SwitzerlandDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Crystal

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

Luxury Cruises from Amsterdam

Luxury Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
Family Friendly Cruises from Amsterdam

Family Friendly Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Amsterdam

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Amsterdam

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
Singles Cruises from Amsterdam

Singles Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
Cruises for the Disabled from Amsterdam

Cruises for the Disabled from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
Senior Citizen Cruises from Amsterdam

Senior Citizen Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
Fitness & Health Cruises from Amsterdam

Fitness & Health Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
Gourmet Food Cruises from Amsterdam

Gourmet Food Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.