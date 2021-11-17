  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

18 Day Cruises from Fremantle

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Coral Princess

28 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

33 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

40 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

48 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Welcome Back to Marella Cruises.

Save £200 on 2021 sailings with code CRUISE2021

  • Free changes available on all bookings up until 31st October 2021
  • ATOL Protected
  • Book with £0 deposit using direct debit
  • Package refund guarantee

Marella Cruises

Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

41 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

21 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Insignia

22 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

192 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Crystal Serenity

18 Night
Indian Ocean IdyllDetails

284 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

20 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

25 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

18 Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

18 Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

241 Reviews
18 Cruises from Barcelona

18 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
18 Cruises from Callao

18 Cruises from Callao

106 Reviews
18 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

18 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,215 Reviews
18 Cruises from Hamburg

18 Cruises from Hamburg

150 Reviews
18 Cruises from Southampton

18 Cruises from Southampton

1,060 Reviews
18 Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

18 Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

677 Reviews
18 Cruises from Melbourne

18 Cruises from Melbourne

259 Reviews
18 Cruises from Miami

18 Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
18 Cruises from Monaco

18 Cruises from Monaco

535 Reviews
18 Cruises from Palma de Mallorca

18 Cruises from Palma de Mallorca

914 Reviews
18 Cruises from Reykjavik

18 Cruises from Reykjavik

137 Reviews
18 Cruises from Rome

18 Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
18 Cruises from San Diego

18 Cruises from San Diego

329 Reviews
18 Cruises from St. Maarten

18 Cruises from St. Maarten

5,154 Reviews
18 Cruises from Sydney

18 Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
18 Cruises from London

18 Cruises from London

18 Cruises from Tanah Ampo

18 Cruises from Tanah Ampo

147 Reviews
18 Cruises from Warnemunde

18 Cruises from Warnemunde

421 Reviews
18 Cruises from Portsmouth

18 Cruises from Portsmouth

9 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.