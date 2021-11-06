No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

Starting at just £54, choose the perfect cruise from Genoa that fits your traveling desires.

Genoa cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

Most commonly, cruises from Genoa go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - All, Europe - Eastern Mediterranean, Europe - Western Mediterranean and World Cruise.

Both embarkation and disembarkation at Genoa were among the best that I have experienced....

We booked this cruise last minute as we really needed a break from the rain back home, COVID-19 stress and the continuous lock down measures. MSC offered a great deal; book a select stateroom and get another one for...

Back to cruising........to Nowhere with my teenagers and my parents

Our experience with the MSC Seashore with Aurea experience and additional Premium drink package. Cabin number 15257. Departure Oct. 3rd 2021 from Genova, Italy. We are a couple aged 55-60 years. We had organised...

First cruise on the MSC Seashore after the peak of the Covid-19 period in the Mediterranean

After a max 72 hours pre cruise covid19 test at home and a new quick covid19 test in Genoa (50 min) it was time for boarding....

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 25th October 2021 .