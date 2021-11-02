  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Cruises out of Hamburg

Cruises out of Hamburg

We found you 51 cruises

Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

3 Night
Cruise from HamburgDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Mar 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

16 Night
Cruise from HamburgDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jun 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica

3 Night
Cruise from HamburgDetails

325 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 14, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

8 Night
Cruise from HamburgDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jun 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Go Beyond in 2022 & Be The First Onboard

  • Discover Celebrity Cruises® amazing new addition to the Edge® Series
  • Drinks, Wi-Fi & Tips Always Included
  • Sail from Southampton With Great Savings
  • Book with an award-winning family business, est. 1959 ☎ 0800 810 8256

Travel Village Group

5 Night
Cruise from HamburgDetails

325 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 14, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from HamburgDetails

325 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from HamburgDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

23 Night
Cruise from HamburgDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jun 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

32 Night
Cruise from HamburgDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from HamburgDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from HamburgDetails

325 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from HamburgDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Aug 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Cruise from HamburgDetails

325 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 14, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

2 Night
Cruise from HamburgDetails

325 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Nov 14, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

2 Night
Cruise from HamburgDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

2 Night
Cruise from HamburgDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cruise from HamburgDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from HamburgDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Aug 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

43 Night
Cruise from HamburgDetails

Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from HamburgDetails

16 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
May 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from HamburgDetails

Leaving:Hamburg
Mar 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from HamburgDetails

Leaving:Hamburg
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from HamburgDetails

Leaving:Hamburg
Nov 2, 2021
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from HamburgDetails

Leaving:Hamburg
Feb 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from HamburgDetails

Leaving:Hamburg
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Hamburg Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Hamburg?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Cunard Line, Silversea Cruises and Sea Cloud Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Hamburg?

Most commonly, cruises from Hamburg go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - British Isles & Western, Europe - All, World Cruise and Canada & New England.

How many days are cruises from Hamburg?

Hamburg cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Hamburg cost?

Starting at just £100, choose the perfect cruise from Hamburg that fits your traveling desires.

Hamburg Cruise Reviews

Mein Schiff 2- world's first cruise after the pandemic

The first was the horn battle with AidaPerla while departing from Hamburg, and the second was the family meeting with Mein Schiff 4 and 6 in the middle of the sea on the return to Hamburg during which... Read More
User Avatar
WorldTraveler151208

Promising Cruise Line with beautiful new ships, but no Butler for the Suites ☹️

It's a must to try Hurtigruten Cruise Line, their new additions are just comfortable and beautiful. There is pretty much everything available on board, except Entertainment, which honestly felt great, who needs... Read More
User Avatar
Royal C

Short cruise

Got to hamburg and train to city and found the hotel or hostel. Very impressed with a room to my self with heating and a tv.... Read More
User Avatar
seabourndt

Great cruise. Different experience comparing to most of cruise lines.

Also, I liked itinerary with stops at: Hamburg, Southampton, La Coruna, Lisbon, Tenerife and several Carribean islands.... Read More
User Avatar
OlegR

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aqaba

Cruises from Aqaba

70 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen

Cruises from Bergen

714 Reviews
Cruises from Cannes

Cruises from Cannes

537 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

373 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul

Cruises from Istanbul

405 Reviews
Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

678 Reviews
Cruises from Moscow

Cruises from Moscow

36 Reviews
Cruises from Paris

Cruises from Paris

219 Reviews
Cruises from Le Havre

Cruises from Le Havre

362 Reviews
Cruises from Prague

Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik

Cruises from Reykjavik

139 Reviews
Cruises from Seattle

Cruises from Seattle

913 Reviews
Cruises from Singapore

Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
Cruises from St. Thomas

Cruises from St. Thomas

5,070 Reviews
Cruises from Stockholm

Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
Cruises from Tampa

Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
Cruises from Ushuaia

Cruises from Ushuaia

274 Reviews
Cruises from Whittier

Cruises from Whittier

68 Reviews
Cruises from Cozumel

Cruises from Cozumel

7,477 Reviews
Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.