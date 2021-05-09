  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Family Cruises from Hamburg

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Any
Hamburg
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Family Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

9 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

2 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Explore our 2021 staycation collection.

Find joy a little closer to home this Summer

  • Discover our range of cruises around the glorious UK coastline
  • Choose from leading lines including Cunard, P&O, Princess & Celebrity
  • Enjoy added extras such as drinks, wi-fi & gratuities packages
  • Limited availability – book now!

Imagine Cruises UK

MSC Preziosa

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

16 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Preziosa

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Europa

2 Night
A Summer Event Under The StarsDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

15 Night
The Great Diversity Of Western EuropeDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

14 Night
Highlights Of The British And Irish CoastsDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

5 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Preziosa

11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

8 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Preziosa

13 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Preziosa

11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Preziosa

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

23 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Magnifica

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Europa

13 Night
Nordic Metropolises In Golden LightDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

13 Night
A Summer Fairy Tale On The Baltic SeaDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Europa

16 Night
Irish Coasts And Scottish HighlandsDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Preziosa

9 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Preziosa

11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Preziosa

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Luxury Cruises from Hamburg

Luxury Cruises from Hamburg

150 Reviews
Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Hamburg

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Hamburg

150 Reviews
Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Hamburg

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Hamburg

150 Reviews
Singles Cruises from Hamburg

Singles Cruises from Hamburg

150 Reviews
Cruises for the Disabled from Hamburg

Cruises for the Disabled from Hamburg

150 Reviews
Senior Citizen Cruises from Hamburg

Senior Citizen Cruises from Hamburg

150 Reviews
Fitness & Health Cruises from Hamburg

Fitness & Health Cruises from Hamburg

150 Reviews
Gourmet Food Cruises from Hamburg

Gourmet Food Cruises from Hamburg

150 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.