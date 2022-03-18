  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Cruises out of Hong Kong

Cruises out of Hong Kong

We found you 71 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)

12 Night
Cruise from Hong KongDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Feb 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

12 Night
Cruise from Hong KongDetails

2,066 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Mar 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

11 Night
Cruise from Hong KongDetails

2,066 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

16 Night
Cruise from Hong KongDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Aug 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

7-Nts from £522pp with Princess Cruises!

  • Worldwide collection available to book now
  • Brand new 2023 sailings from the UK
  • Sail on the amazing Medallion Class ships
  • Add WiFi, drinks & gratuities with Princess Plus for just £30pppd

Cruise118

20 Night
Cruise from Hong KongDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Aug 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Cruise from Hong KongDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from Hong KongDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Cruise from Hong KongDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Cruise from Hong KongDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Mar 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

66 Night
Cruise from Hong KongDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Cruise from Hong KongDetails

2,066 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from Hong KongDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Aug 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from Hong KongDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from Hong KongDetails

537 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

18 Night
Cruise from Hong KongDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Aug 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Cruise from Hong KongDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

37 Night
Cruise from Hong KongDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Mar 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

26 Night
Cruise from Hong KongDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

59 Night
Cruise from Hong KongDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Feb 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Cruise from Hong KongDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

28 Night
Cruise from Hong KongDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

28 Night
Cruise from Hong KongDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Feb 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from Hong KongDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Azamara
Mar 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise from Hong KongDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Azamara
Mar 7, 2024
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Cruise from Hong KongDetails

Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Common Hong Kong Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Hong Kong?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Cunard Line and Holland America Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Hong Kong?

Most commonly, cruises from Hong Kong go to exciting destinations such as Asia, Indian Ocean and World Cruise.

How many days are cruises from Hong Kong?

Hong Kong cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Hong Kong cost?

Starting at just £581, choose the perfect cruise from Hong Kong that fits your traveling desires.

Hong Kong Cruise Reviews

Good but with some reservations.

Firstly, the good: Embarking in Hong Kong it was really nice to have our luggage already in our cabin by the time we got there, which was less than 15 minutes from kerbside drop-off!... Read More
User Avatar
SO LITTLE TIME

Fabulous way to visit Southeast Asia (Hong Kong, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand)

Other than Hong Kong, the remaining ports were often industrial ports and so far away from the city/towns. That said, we spent a lot of hours in buses going to towns/excursion destinations.... Read More
User Avatar
NickiBee

A great way to experience Asian culture

We began in Hong Kong with a brief tour of our own and then took a provided tour which was an excellent overview of the city.... Read More
User Avatar
Jimbo-19

Asian experience so true

Getting off at Hong kong was a breeze. No Line ups. Then we headed off to Singapore for a couple of rest days.... Read More
User Avatar
Loretta 63

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aqaba

Cruises from Aqaba

70 Reviews
Cruises from Bergen

Cruises from Bergen

714 Reviews
Cruises from Cannes

Cruises from Cannes

537 Reviews
Cruises from Istanbul

Cruises from Istanbul

405 Reviews
Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

678 Reviews
Cruises from Moscow

Cruises from Moscow

36 Reviews
Cruises from Paris

Cruises from Paris

219 Reviews
Cruises from Le Havre

Cruises from Le Havre

362 Reviews
Cruises from Prague

Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
Cruises from Reykjavik

Cruises from Reykjavik

139 Reviews
Cruises from Seattle

Cruises from Seattle

913 Reviews
Cruises from Singapore

Cruises from Singapore

656 Reviews
Cruises from St. Thomas

Cruises from St. Thomas

5,070 Reviews
Cruises from Stockholm

Cruises from Stockholm

896 Reviews
Cruises from Tampa

Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
Cruises from Ushuaia

Cruises from Ushuaia

274 Reviews
Cruises from Whittier

Cruises from Whittier

68 Reviews
Cruises from Cozumel

Cruises from Cozumel

7,477 Reviews
Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruises from Ijmuiden

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 25th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.