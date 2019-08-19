  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

11 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

1,925 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas

12 Night
Barcelona To Barbados CruiseDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Coral Princess

22 Night
World CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Iona
Iona (Image: P&O Cruises)
Iona

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Coral Princess

107 Night
107 Night World CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azura

13 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

714 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

714 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Coral Princess

11 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess

11 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Majestic Princess

32 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

12 Night
Greenland & Iceland CruiseDetails

2,328 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess

16 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nautica

20 Night
Repositioning CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Iona

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Britannia

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Majestic Princess

25 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Poesia

19 Night
World CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

714 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Gem

12 Night
Repo - Panama Canal Details

2,461 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway

11 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

3,006 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Valiant Lady

11 Night
Coast The Canary Islands Spain & PortugalDetails

Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ventura

11 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

770 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regal Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

17 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

714 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Day Cruise Reviews

Most Memorable Trip

I have had many memorable trips, but this was #1! I think of this trip every day. The only disappointments during the trip were the electronic tour guides, that rarely worked; I found the bed sheets very warm &... Read More
User Avatar
jamesenes

Excellent service, plain Jane ship

We wanted to cruise over the holidays. and didn't want to fly. We live within a two-hour drive of Baltimore, and read good reviews of American Cruise Lines and its 2018-built ship Constitution. We had been to every... Read More
User Avatar
tubabob

A lot of hype, gimmicks and up-charges

We researched and studied for months before booking our honeymoon on the edge. Then we saved for 2 years to be able to do all the things we saw and believed off the marketing. Overall the ship was nice, crew was... Read More
User Avatar
Droot89

All good but one thing

The Spirit appealed to me in many respects. It is small, comfy and has many aspects of a traditional ocean liner rather than a floating resort. The crew was a delight. I sailed on her in 2016 and 2018 prior to her... Read More
User Avatar
Riknpat

