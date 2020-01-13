  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
12 Day Cruises

Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

12 Night
Africa-south Africa Details

1,925 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas

12 Night
Barcelona To Barbados CruiseDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Island Princess

16 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

12 Night
Repo - Panama Canal Details

2,461 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regal Princess

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

17 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

714 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Coral Princess

22 Night
World CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Iona

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess

107 Night
107 Night World CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azura

13 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

714 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

714 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Majestic Princess

32 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

12 Night
Greenland & Iceland CruiseDetails

2,328 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nautica

20 Night
Repositioning CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Iona

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Britannia

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Majestic Princess

25 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Poesia

19 Night
World CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

714 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Britannia

13 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess

21 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess

22 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess

24 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Odyssey of the Seas

13 Night
Spanish Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess

14 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Day Cruise Reviews

A Perfect Cruise post COVID

I booked this cruise in late 2020 after nearly a year spent at home during the pandemic. It looked like a perfect escape and an email promised great discounts for early 2021. Voyage 9 was to depart in late May,... Read More
User Avatar
captainmcd

Almost covid proof, very safe, very good but some disappointments

We did a week on Grandiosa from Genoa to Malta and back on 25/10. It was great, we felt really safe and looked after. We covid tested 3 days before departure at home then again on the day of departure (MSC's... Read More
User Avatar
French Webers

ABC-islands

Having done several cruises in the Caribbean, my husband desperately wanted to visit the ABC-islands with Princess Cruises. Since they could not confirm a fixed stateroom for a back-to-back cruise, we ended up... Read More
User Avatar
eden rose

Northern lights seen!

We chose this cruise because it has always been a dream to see the Northern Lights and have also wanted to try out Viking Ocean cruises. (Got a good deal from travel agent) From start to finish the whole... Read More
User Avatar
JujuMary

