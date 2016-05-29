No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

No prices currently available for this sailing.

The ship is new, beautiful, spacious and warm, staffed with wonderful, friendly people in all of the positions. We had a private balcony, glass-enclosed shower, enough closet and drawer space for two, and it was...

This was our second visit on this brand new ship, went on the maiden 4 day cruise, then two weeks later a seven day cruise Although their were only 1000 on board, we met some lovely people, very strange with so...

My first cruise and a big ship to start this process! Ship very grand, food excellent but never had a properly hot meal except in the lido restaurant. Main dining room the meals arrived barely warm. Variety of...

The Covid-19 pandemic had caused the suspension of most cruises for around two years. So having sailed many times with Princess, P&O, Azamara, Regent and other cruise lines, we have been hoping for a cautious...

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021 .