  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

17 Day Cruises

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

18 Night
Africa-south Africa Details

1,925 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

17 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess
Sky Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Sky Princess

24 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

60 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Saga European River Cruises

2 Brand new 5* ships on sale now for 2022!

  • Award-winning river cruise holidays for over 50's
  • Includes VIP door-to-door travel service
  • Book today with a low £99pp deposit
  • Speak to the experts at RiverCruising.co.uk on 0800 810 8234

Rivercruising.co.uk

Norwegian Jade

18 Night
Africa-south Africa Details

1,925 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Coral Princess

28 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ventura

28 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

770 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

24 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Riviera

77 Night
World CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Grand Princess

32 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess

35 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Coral Princess

22 Night
World CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Encore

18 Night
Panama Canal - Miami Details

191 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Victoria

48 Night
World CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ventura

35 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

770 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Queen Elizabeth

34 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sapphire Princess

22 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crown Princess

28 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess

107 Night
107 Night World CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Majestic Princess

32 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nautica

20 Night
Repositioning CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Majestic Princess

25 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Poesia

19 Night
World CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess

21 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Island Princess

22 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
17 Day Cruise Reviews

South America & Fantastic Fjords Chile, Cape Horn

After loving Viking's Midnight Sun cruise through Norway's fjords to the Arctic Circle we decided to explore the other end of the world and around Cape Horn. This is a new dedicated cruise path for Viking beginning... Read More
User Avatar
TayanaLorna

Viking Good but South America not so much

Having been to Europe on Viking River & Ocean we thought we would try South America this time. Disappointing as Argentina and Chile not very open to tourists. Getting off in Buenos Aires was a disaster-3 hours... Read More
User Avatar
CAJ86

First Spirit Cruise after drydock - BIG MISTAKE!

We booked this cruise 18 months before the sail date. The itinerary was great and included many bucket list places for us. Several months after we booked, we found out the ship was going into a major... Read More
User Avatar
mertziek

Hawaii March 1-18 on the Eurodam

We are HA fans after multiple cruises but as others said their reputation is not what it once was. We had never done a cruise with so many sea days in a row so was uncertain if that was for us. While we survived... Read More
User Avatar
lynnrosenblatt

Related Cruises

17 Cruises to Antarctica

17 Cruises to Antarctica

17 Cruises to Transatlantic

17 Cruises to Transatlantic

17 Cruises to Asia

17 Cruises to Asia

17 Cruises to the Caribbean

17 Cruises to the Caribbean

17 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

17 Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

17 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

17 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

17 Cruises to Europe

17 Cruises to Europe

17 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

17 Cruises to the Western Mediterranean

17 Cruises to Hawaii

17 Cruises to Hawaii

17 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

17 Cruises to the Panama Canal & Central America

17 Cruises to South America

17 Cruises to South America

17 Cruises to Around the World

17 Cruises to Around the World

17 Cruises to the Middle East

17 Cruises to the Middle East

17 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

17 Cruises to Australia & New Zealand

17 Cruises to Canada & New England

17 Cruises to Canada & New England

17 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

17 Cruises to the Baltic Sea

17 Cruises to the South Pacific

17 Cruises to the South Pacific

17 Cruises to Transpacific

17 Cruises to Transpacific

17 Cruises to the Mediterranean

17 Cruises to the Mediterranean

17 Cruises to Africa

17 Cruises to Africa

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.