3-5 Day Cruises

Cancellation Information

Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess

4 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Britannia
Britannia (Photo: P&O Cruises)
Britannia

4 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Seaside
MSC Seaside (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Seaside

5 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

1,110 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Balmoral
Balmoral in Flam, Norway (Photo: Fred. Olsen)
Balmoral

5 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Newcastle
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Anthem of the Seas Now Open For Sale

Sailing from Southampton July 2021

  • Ocean Getaways & British Isles cruises from £599
  • Next-level thrills, world-class entertainment & beloved destinations
  • Hot deals: save big on your summer 2021 holiday
  • Voted the best mainstream cruise company — 14 years running

Royal Caribbean

Anthem of the Seas

4 Night
Ocean Getaway CruiseDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Victoria

4 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Scarlet Lady

4 Night
Summer WeekdazeDetails

Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Britannia

3 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Balmoral

5 Night
Uk & Ireland CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Newcastle
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scarlet Lady

3 Night
Long WeekenderDetails

Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Aurora

3 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

289 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Ventura

5 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

870 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Anthem of the Seas

5 Night
British Isles CruiseDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Braemar

5 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

202 Reviews
Leaving:Rosyth
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Virtuosa

3 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Greenock
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Scarlet Lady

5 Night
Dominican DazeDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Balmoral

5 Night
Baltic CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Newcastle
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Magnifica

5 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Orchestra

3 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

381 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Virtuosa

5 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Malaga
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Virtuosa

3 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Greenock
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Silhouette

3 Night
A Taste Of Luxury 3 Night BrugesDetails

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Balmoral

5 Night
Western Europe CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Newcastle
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Magnifica

3 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Victoria

4 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
3-5 Day Cruise Reviews

lovely ship - perfect trip

In May 2018 we were able to travel with the wonderful "Running on Waves" and are still completely thrilled. As experienced cruisers, we were very excited about this ship, which was still relatively unknown at this... Read More
User Avatar
Meereskreuzer

A perfect trip on the American Countess

Although my wife and I are seasoned travelers, we were delighted at the opportunity to take our first-ever cruise on AQSC’s newest jewel to her crown: the American Countess. With high expectations, we embarked in... Read More
User Avatar
Countess Cruiser

A Steamboat Trip to Remember

I am writing to share one of the most enjoyable, relaxing and memorable experiences in years. My wife and I just returned from a week aboard the American Countess, the newest boat of the American Queen Steamboat... Read More
User Avatar
fwrhod01

Exhilarating and Exciting

The American Countess christening cruise was outstanding. It all started with our hotel stay the night before. We were all required to get a COVID test which made us feel much more comfortable about going on a... Read More
User Avatar
gsrhod01

