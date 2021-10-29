  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Cruises from Civitavecchia to Transatlantic

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Transatlantic
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

15 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seaview
MSC Seaview
MSC Seaview

3 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

131 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Odyssey of the Seas
The two-level pool deck on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Odyssey of the Seas

13 Night
Spanish Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida

20 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

350 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

EXCLUSIVE to Cruise118.com!

Kids Sail Free when you book a balcony or above

  • MSC Virtuosa - British Isles - 4th September 2021 - 7nights
  • Includes Premium all-inclusive drinks package and pre-paid gratuities
  • 50% EXTRA NHS discount available!
  • Balcony from £1,055pp | Family of 4 Balcony £2,110

Cruise118

Celebrity Constellation

15 Night
Mediterranean TransatlanticDetails

1,827 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Escape

16 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

2,810 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Island Princess

28 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Norwegian Getaway

16 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

3,027 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Statendam

23 Night
Mediterranean Dream & Passage To AmericaDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seaview

20 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

131 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Riviera

16 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection

14 Night
14 Nt Italy, Spain & Canary IslandsDetails

1,874 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Splendida

18 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

350 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

24 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Costa Firenze

33 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Costa Luminosa

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

173 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
Passage To AmericaDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Orchestra

19 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

381 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Volendam

14 Night
Passage To AmericaDetails

594 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection

15 Night
Western Europe TransatlanticDetails

1,874 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Escape

16 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

2,810 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Island Princess

28 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Edge

14 Night
Spain & France TransatlanticDetails

578 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regal Princess

15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex

14 Night
Western Europe TransatlanticDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Cruises from Barcelona to Transatlantic

Cruises from Barcelona to Transatlantic

2,446 Reviews
Cruises from Buenos Aires to Transatlantic

Cruises from Buenos Aires to Transatlantic

280 Reviews
Cruises from Copacabana Beach to Transatlantic

Cruises from Copacabana Beach to Transatlantic

147 Reviews
Cruises from Dubai to Transatlantic

Cruises from Dubai to Transatlantic

255 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Transatlantic

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale to Transatlantic

2,214 Reviews
Cruises from Genoa to Transatlantic

Cruises from Genoa to Transatlantic

444 Reviews
Cruises from Lisbon to Transatlantic

Cruises from Lisbon to Transatlantic

860 Reviews
Cruises from Southampton to Transatlantic

Cruises from Southampton to Transatlantic

1,060 Reviews
Cruises from Marseille to Transatlantic

Cruises from Marseille to Transatlantic

893 Reviews
Cruises from Miami to Transatlantic

Cruises from Miami to Transatlantic

2,752 Reviews
Cruises from Manhattan to Transatlantic

Cruises from Manhattan to Transatlantic

1,130 Reviews
Cruises from Rome to Transatlantic

Cruises from Rome to Transatlantic

2,379 Reviews
Cruises from Santos (Sao Paulo) to Transatlantic

Cruises from Santos (Sao Paulo) to Transatlantic

40 Reviews
Cruises from Venice to Transatlantic

Cruises from Venice to Transatlantic

1,601 Reviews
Cruises from Civitavecchia to Transatlantic

Cruises from Civitavecchia to Transatlantic

2,379 Reviews
Cruises from New York to Transatlantic

Cruises from New York to Transatlantic

Cruises from London to Transatlantic

Cruises from London to Transatlantic

Cruises from Florida to Transatlantic

Cruises from Florida to Transatlantic

Cruises from Guadeloupe to Transatlantic

Cruises from Guadeloupe to Transatlantic

107 Reviews
Cruises from California to Transatlantic

Cruises from California to Transatlantic

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.