Transatlantic Cruise Deals

Cancellation Information

Cancellation Information
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

12 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa

14 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas
Anthem of the Seas

12 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Silhouette

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regal Princess

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Jewel of the Seas

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,652 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Silhouette

13 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway

14 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

3,027 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Silhouette

11 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

12 Night
Westward Quest VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star

14 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

2,612 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

14 Night
Iceland & Greenland CruiseDetails

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

8 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Splendida

15 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

350 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

9 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Voyager

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Preziosa

16 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

371 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Sinfonia

16 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

705 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

14 Night
Spanish FarewellDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

19 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

9 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity

12 Night
Spain & Canaries TransatlanticDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

29 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Transatlantic Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Transatlantic. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Transatlantic cruises. Save up to 72% on last minute Transatlantic cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Transatlantic cruises often sail to Barcelona, Seville, Rio de Janeiro, Madeira (Funchal) and Tenerife during their cruise itinerary. Transatlantic cruises could leave from Barcelona, Copacabana Beach, Miami, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, Transatlantic cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

