Transatlantic Cruise Deals

Cancellation Information

March 2022
Transatlantic
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

15 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

2,612 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Regal Princess

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida

16 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

350 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seaside
MSC Seaside (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Seaside

16 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

1,110 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sea

13 Night
West Indies To SpainDetails

1,339 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Voyager

24 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

297 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seaside

15 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

1,110 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Marina

16 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Sinfonia

15 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

705 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Orchestra

25 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

381 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seaview

15 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

131 Reviews
Leaving:Martinique
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seaview

13 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

131 Reviews
Leaving:Martinique
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seaview

14 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

131 Reviews
Leaving:Martinique
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seaside

15 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

1,110 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Splendida

19 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

350 Reviews
Leaving:Rio de Janeiro
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Splendida

17 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

350 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Orchestra

17 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

381 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Sinfonia

21 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

705 Reviews
Leaving:Santos
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess

16 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seaview

13 Night
Grand Voyage CruiseDetails

131 Reviews
Leaving:Guadeloupe
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess

28 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Regal Princess

21 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Quest

12 Night
Atlantic Quest VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Riviera

10 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cheap Transatlantic Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Transatlantic. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Transatlantic cruises. Save up to 68% on last minute Transatlantic cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Transatlantic cruises often sail to Barcelona, Rio de Janeiro, Madeira (Funchal), Tenerife and Malaga during their cruise itinerary. Transatlantic cruises could leave from Copacabana Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, Transatlantic cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

