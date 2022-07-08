  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Transatlantic Cruise Deals

July 2022
Transatlantic
All Deals
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)
Queen Elizabeth

19 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

29 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

27 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Queen Elizabeth

29 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

16 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

32 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

36 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

34 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

42 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

39 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cheap Transatlantic Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Transatlantic. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Transatlantic cruises. Save up to 46% on last minute Transatlantic cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Transatlantic cruises often sail to Aruba, Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Cabo San Lucas, Los Angeles and Puntarenas (Puerto Caldera) during their cruise itinerary. Transatlantic cruises could leave from Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver, the West Coast and California. Most commonly, Transatlantic cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

