  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Transatlantic Cruise Deals

Cancellation Information

Filters

November 2022
Transatlantic
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
All Deals
Cancellation Information
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

14 Night
Transatlantic From Lisbon To Rio De Janeiro: Spain & BrazilDetails

2,612 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

12 Night
Autumn Atlantic SojournDetails

145 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Volendam
Volendam
Volendam

14 Night
Passage To AmericaDetails

594 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

New 2021 cruises with Royal Caribbean!

Set sail this summer with cruises from Southampton

  • British Isles Cruises on-board Anthem of the Seas
  • Extra savings when you book online!
  • Add a deluxe drinks package from £45pppd
  • Plus! Mediterranean fly-cruises on-board Jewel of the Seas

Cruise118

Cruise Critic Favorite
Brilliance of the Seas

15 Night
15 Nt Spain & Canary Islands CrossingDetails

1,584 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam

14 Night
Spanish FarewellDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Azamara Pursuit

16 Night
Portuguese Pursuit VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Marina

15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Monaco
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

28 Night
Morocco & Isles Of The AtlanticDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

14 Night
Crossing To The CaribbeanDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Island Princess

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Exclusively reduced summer 2021 prices with MSC
Last chance to save up to 25% vs booking direct! Sail on-board MSC Virtuosa on a UK Coastal Cruise, 24th July 2021 for 7 nights. Includes Premium all-inclusive drinks package & pre-paid gratuities. Interior WAS £1,099pp NOW £824pp | Balcony WAS £1,349pp NOW £999pp
Read More

Cheap Transatlantic Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Transatlantic. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Transatlantic cruises. Save up to 68% on last minute Transatlantic cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Transatlantic cruises often sail to Barcelona, Lisbon, Madeira (Funchal), Tenerife and Malaga during their cruise itinerary. Transatlantic cruises could leave from Barcelona, Lisbon, Monaco, Rome and London. Most commonly, Transatlantic cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 6th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.