December 2022 Cruises to Transatlantic

December 2022
Transatlantic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

12 Night
Transatlantic: Spain & Bermuda To New YorkDetails

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa
Costa Fascinosa

24 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sea
Viking Sea
Viking Sea

14 Night
West Indies To IberiaDetails

1,339 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

14 Night
Ocean Crossing 14d Lis-mia Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Fascinosa

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Fascinosa

21 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Fascinosa

17 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Gem

14 Night
Transatlantic: Spain & Bermuda To New YorkDetails

2,530 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Costa Fascinosa

16 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
