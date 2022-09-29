  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

British Isles & Western Europe Cruise Deals

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Europe - British Isles & Western
Any
Any
Any
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Any
Any
Seven Seas Splendor
Any
Any
All Deals
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Splendor
Seven Seas Splendor (Photo: Regent Seven Seas)
Seven Seas Splendor

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

All-Inclusive Summer Seacations

Set sail on a UK Princess cruise this summer

  • All-inclusive balcony cruises from £389pp
  • Scenic sailings or voyages with UK ports of call
  • Premium drinks, unlimited Wi-Fi & gratuities all included
  • MedallionClass holidays only Princess can show you

Princess UK

Sponsored Deal of the Week

NEW Celebrity Silhouette® UK Cruises Upgrade Offer
Enjoy FREE Balcony to Concierge Upgrades on our 2021 British Isles Cruises onboard upgraded Celebrity Silhouette®. Join us this summer and experience a staycation like no other! Plus, get your drinks, wi-fi and tips included. Offer ends 31 May 2021. T&C’s Apply.
Read More

Cheap Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Europe - British Isles & Western. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Europe - British Isles & Western cruises. Save up to 16% on last minute Europe - British Isles & Western cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Europe - British Isles & Western cruises often sail to Barcelona, Bilbao, Bordeaux, Almeria and La Coruna during their cruise itinerary. Europe - British Isles & Western cruises could leave from Southampton and London. Most commonly, Europe - British Isles & Western cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 31st May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.