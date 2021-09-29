  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
7 Day Cruises to the USA

Spirit Of Discovery
Saga Cruises' new ship, Spirit of Discovery, at the shipyard. (Photo: Saga Cruises)
Spirit Of Discovery

29 Night
Autumn Colours Of The Usa And CanadaDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Saga Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Serenity
Crystal Serenity
Crystal Serenity

7 Night
New England ImmersionDetails

284 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
MS Roald Amundsen
MS Roald Amundsen (Photo: Hurtigruten)
MS Roald Amundsen

7 Night
U. S. Atlantic Coast CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Dartmouth
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Seabourn Venture
Seabourn Venture (Photo: Seabourn Cruise Line)
Seabourn Venture

10 Night
Autumn Atlantic MigrationDetails

Leaving:St. John's
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Serenity

12 Night
Bound For SunshineDetails

284 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

