Alaska Cruises

Hubbard Glacier at sunset

About Alaska Cruises

The 49th State, the largest in the U.S., is perfect for cruisers, with numerous opportunities to appreciate its vast natural beauty. Sail along the Inside Passage to visit the immense ice formations of Glacier Bay and Icy Strait, as well popular ports such as Ketchikan, Skagway and Juneau, the only U.S. state capital that's not accessible by car. Or travel further north to the Kenai Peninsula and nearby Anchorage, a perfect jumping-off point for cruise tours to Denali, Fairbanks and Canada's Yukon. Maybe you'll see a bear!

A message from Cruise Critic: During this unprecedented time throughout the world and across the cruise industry, it is important to note that article information might be impacted by cruise line hiatuses and port closures due to COVID-19. For the latest information, please visit our regularly updated article on cruise port closures.

  • What is the best time to cruise to Alaska?

  • Which cruise lines go to Alaska?

Find Alaska Cruises

Cancellation Information

Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

7 Night
Cruise to AlaskaDetails

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

7 Night
Cruise to AlaskaDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ovation of the Seas
Ovation of the Seas
Ovation of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise to AlaskaDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Sapphire Princess

7 Night
Cruise to AlaskaDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sun

7 Night
Cruise to AlaskaDetails

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Princess

7 Night
Cruise to AlaskaDetails

1,737 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regatta

10 Night
Cruise to AlaskaDetails

398 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Miracle

10 Night
Cruise to AlaskaDetails

1,400 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Disney Wonder

7 Night
Cruise to AlaskaDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Bliss

7 Night
Cruise to AlaskaDetails

1,208 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

10 Night
Cruise to AlaskaDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jewel

10 Night
Cruise to AlaskaDetails

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess

7 Night
Cruise to AlaskaDetails

1,054 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jewel

7 Night
Cruise to AlaskaDetails

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zuiderdam

7 Night
Cruise to AlaskaDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Quantum of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise to AlaskaDetails

480 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Grand Princess

7 Night
Cruise to AlaskaDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam

7 Night
Cruise to AlaskaDetails

752 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ovation of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise to AlaskaDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Radiance of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise to AlaskaDetails

1,259 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Serenade of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise to AlaskaDetails

1,679 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse

7 Night
Cruise to AlaskaDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ovation of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise to AlaskaDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Miracle

10 Night
Cruise to AlaskaDetails

1,400 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Princess

7 Night
Cruise to AlaskaDetails

1,737 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
More about Alaska

What is the best time to cruise to Alaska?

Alaska cruise season is typically May through September, and some locals say early June is one of the best times to visit the state. For more: Best Month to Cruise to Alaska.

Which cruise lines go to Alaska?

Alaska is one of the most popular cruise destinations around, and as a result almost all cruise lines head to Alaska during the summer. Visit the Last Frontier on a mega-ship or a small expedition vessel; cruisers heading to Alaska are spoiled with variety. To narrow down the choice: Cruise Ships going to Alaska.

What are some things to do in Alaska?

Alaska is filled to the brim with activities from flightseeing and fishing to dogsledding and gold-panning -- and everything in between. For more ideas: Best Alaska Shore Excursions.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Alaska?

You can visit Alaska without a passport on a closed-loop sailing (one that begins and ends in the same U.S. port). Examples include Seattle and San Francisco sailings. Be sure to bring your passport if you plan on crossing the border from Skagway into Canada's Yukon Territory -- or exploring any Canadian port of call.

What should I pack for a cruise to Alaska?

Layers! The weather changes frequently in Alaska and necessitates waterproof gear in addition to gloves, hats and even T-shirts and shorts. For the full list: What to Pack for an Alaska Cruise.

