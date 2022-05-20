  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

10 Night
Alaska - Other Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Norwegian Bliss

7 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Quantum of the Seas
Quantum of the Seas
Quantum of the Seas

7 Night
Alaska Glacier CruiseDetails

473 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Radiance of the Seas
Radiance of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Radiance of the Seas

7 Night
7 N Northbound Alaska & Hubbard GlacierDetails

1,188 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sun

9 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

2,065 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jewel

7 Night
Alaska - Other Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Norwegian Jewel

7 Night
Alaska - Southbound Whittier Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jewel

9 Night
Alaska - Other Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

15 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Joy

7 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

280 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice

7 Night
Alaska Dawes Glacier CruiseDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ovation of the Seas

7 Night
Alaska Glacier CruiseDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jewel

7 Night
Alaska - Southbound Whittier Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Majestic Princess

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ovation of the Seas

7 Night
Alaska Glacier CruiseDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ovation of the Seas

7 Night
Alaska Glacier CruiseDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jewel

7 Night
Alaska - Vancouver Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ovation of the Seas

7 Night
Alaska Glacier CruiseDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Serenade of the Seas

7 Night
Alaska Glacier CruiseDetails

1,599 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

10 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Quantum of the Seas

7 Night
Alaska Glacier CruiseDetails

473 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jewel

7 Night
Alaska - Northbound Whittier Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Millennium

7 Night
Alaska Southbound Glacier CruiseDetails

1,626 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Millennium

7 Night
Alaska Dawes Glacier CruiseDetails

1,626 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Alaska Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Alaska. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Alaska cruises. Save up to 100% on last minute Alaska cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Alaska cruises often sail to Juneau, Ketchikan, San Francisco, Haines and Wrangell during their cruise itinerary. Alaska cruises could leave from Seattle, Seward, Vancouver, the West Coast and California. Most commonly, Alaska cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Want to cruise smarter?
