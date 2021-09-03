  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

September 2021 Cruises to Alaska

Cancellation Information

Filters

September 2021
Alaska
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Emerald Princess

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,737 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Disney Wonder
Disney Wonder (Photo: Disney)
Disney Wonder

4 Night
Pacific Coast Cruise From Vancouver Ending In San DiegoDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
National Geographic Quest
National Geographic Quest (Photo: Lindblad Expeditions)
National Geographic Quest

14 Night
Treasures Of The Inside Passage: Alaska And British ColumbiaDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion
National Geographic Sea Lion

15 Night
A Remarkable Journey To Alaska, British Columbia & Haida GwaiiDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Summer Seacations from Princess Cruises

New 3-7 night summer 2021 UK coastal cruises

  • All inclusive balcony cruises from £523pp
  • Low £50pp deposit
  • Book with confidence and ABTA & ATOL protection
  • Call our expert concierge now for a great deal on 0808 250 4990

Cruise118

National Geographic Venture

8 Night
Voyage To Great Bear Rainforest: Native Culture & Wildlife In The Land Of The Spirit BearDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Ketchikan
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam

7 Night
Alaskan ExplorerDetails

1,095 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
National Geographic Quest

8 Night
Exploring Alaska's Coastal WildernessDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Juneau
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Majestic Princess

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

444 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Hanseatic Spirit

22 Night
Expedition Kamchatka, Aleutian Islands And Kuril Islands - Elemental Beauty In The PacificDetails

Leaving:Anchorage
Cruise Line:Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

May 2021 Cruises to Alaska

May 2021 Cruises to Alaska

June 2021 Cruises to Alaska

June 2021 Cruises to Alaska

July 2021 Cruises to Alaska

July 2021 Cruises to Alaska

August 2021 Cruises to Alaska

August 2021 Cruises to Alaska

September 2021 Cruises to Alaska

September 2021 Cruises to Alaska

April 2022 Cruises to Alaska

April 2022 Cruises to Alaska

May 2022 Cruises to Alaska

May 2022 Cruises to Alaska

June 2022 Cruises to Alaska

June 2022 Cruises to Alaska

July 2022 Cruises to Alaska

July 2022 Cruises to Alaska

August 2022 Cruises to Alaska

August 2022 Cruises to Alaska

September 2022 Cruises to Alaska

September 2022 Cruises to Alaska

October 2022 Cruises to Alaska

October 2022 Cruises to Alaska

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.