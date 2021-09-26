  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Asia Cruises

Wat None Kum in Nakhon Ratchasima province Thailand (Photo: apiguide/Shutterstock)

About Asia Cruises

On the Pacific Ocean, coastal Asia inspires a spectrum of adjectives: ancient, futuristic, sacred, industrial, peaceful, riotous and breathtaking. A trip through East Asia usually includes port stops in the busy urban centers of China, Japan and South Korea. Southeast Asia cruises, traditionally sailing between Singapore and Hong Kong, provide opportunities for ecotourism and beach time in Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.

A message from Cruise Critic: During this unprecedented time throughout the world and across the cruise industry, it is important to note that article information might be impacted by cruise line hiatuses and port closures due to COVID-19. For the latest information, please visit our regularly updated article on cruise port closures.

  • More about Asia

  • What is the best time to cruise to Asia?

  • Which cruise lines go to Asia?

Find Asia Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Asia
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

14 Night
Cruise to AsiaDetails

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

11 Night
Cruise to AsiaDetails

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Bangkok
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)
Queen Elizabeth

12 Night
Cruise to AsiaDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Solstice

14 Night
Cruise to AsiaDetails

2,157 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Explore our 2021 staycation collection.

Find joy a little closer to home this Summer

  • Discover our range of cruises around the glorious UK coastline
  • Choose from leading lines including Cunard, P&O, Princess & Celebrity
  • Enjoy added extras such as drinks, wi-fi & gratuities packages
  • Limited availability – book now!

Imagine Cruises UK

Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

33 Night
Cruise to AsiaDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Solstice

14 Night
Cruise to AsiaDetails

2,157 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice

14 Night
Cruise to AsiaDetails

2,157 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Norwegian Sun

10 Night
Cruise to AsiaDetails

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

24 Night
Cruise to AsiaDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Voyager of the Seas

7 Night
Cruise to AsiaDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Voyager of the Seas

9 Night
Cruise to AsiaDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Royal Princess

20 Night
Cruise to AsiaDetails

1,684 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Cruise to AsiaDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Journey

17 Night
Cruise to AsiaDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

36 Night
Cruise to AsiaDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

23 Night
Cruise to AsiaDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

23 Night
Cruise to AsiaDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nautica

14 Night
Cruise to AsiaDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Solstice

14 Night
Cruise to AsiaDetails

2,157 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Spirit

17 Night
Cruise to AsiaDetails

2,145 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Solstice

12 Night
Cruise to AsiaDetails

2,157 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice

14 Night
Cruise to AsiaDetails

2,157 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sun

11 Night
Cruise to AsiaDetails

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sun

11 Night
Cruise to AsiaDetails

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Bangkok
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Cruise to AsiaDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

More about Asia

What is the best time to cruise to Asia?

Asia is a vast continent, but most countries have a wet and dry season, rather than winter and summer. Dry season tends to be in the late spring and summer months. There is also a typhoon season to consider (similar to hurricane season) from July through October. Many river itineraries take place in October.

Which cruise lines go to Asia?

A wide variety of oceangoing and river cruise lines go to Asia, whether it's a cruise from Singapore on Celebrity, sailing to Dubai on Oceania or cruising the Mekong, Irawaddy or Yangtze Rivers on lines like Emerald Waterways, Pandaw, Uniworld, Tauck and more. Many lines cater to North American (and European and Australian passengers) looking to cruise Asia, but there are also Asian-based ships and companies sailing the region, designed for Asian passengers. For more: Cruise Lines to Asia

What are some things to do in Asia?

Asia is a rich destination offering thoroughly modern cities with world-class shopping and entertainment, along with villages that offer an authentic look at local culture. Journey to the Great Wall of China or explore Angkor Wat in Cambodia. Take in the lesser-known treasures and temples of Myanmar (Burma) and Taiwan. Don't miss out on the street food. For more: Best Southeast Asia Shore Excursions.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Asia?

Yes. Be advised that some countries in Asia require visas. For more on visa requirements: Countries That Require Visas for a Cruise.

What should I pack for a cruise to Asia?

Certain regions of Asia advise vaccinations and malaria precautions; a travel clinic will have the best advice on what you might need prior to visiting (and while you're there). Otherwise pack lightweight fabrics that might protect you from bites. Be advised that temples throughout Asia (Thailand and Bali, for example) have dress codes that might require covering knees and shoulders -- a simple sarong serves well for either.

Related Cruises

Aomori

Aomori

3 Reviews
Bali

Bali

147 Reviews
Bangkok

Bangkok

241 Reviews
Beijing

Beijing

108 Reviews
Boracay

Boracay

1 Review
Brunei

Brunei

Colombo

Colombo

58 Reviews
Da Nang

Da Nang

110 Reviews
Hakodate

Hakodate

25 Reviews
Halong Bay

Halong Bay

52 Reviews
Hiroshima

Hiroshima

19 Reviews
Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City

195 Reviews
Hong Kong

Hong Kong

373 Reviews
Hualien

Hualien

5 Reviews
Jakarta

Jakarta

7 Reviews
Jeju Island, South Korea

Jeju Island, South Korea

3 Reviews
Kagoshima

Kagoshima

36 Reviews
Kandy

Kandy

Kaohsiung

Kaohsiung

13 Reviews
Kelang (Kuala Lumpur)

Kelang (Kuala Lumpur)

139 Reviews
Ko Hong

Ko Hong

Kobe

Kobe

41 Reviews
Kochi (Cochin)

Kochi (Cochin)

61 Reviews
Koh Adang

Koh Adang

Koh Rok Nok

Koh Rok Nok

Koh Samui

Koh Samui

126 Reviews
Komodo Island

Komodo Island

62 Reviews
Langkawi

Langkawi

103 Reviews
Luang Prabang

Luang Prabang

Malacca

Malacca

11 Reviews
Male

Male

2 Reviews
Mangalore

Mangalore

14 Reviews
Manila

Manila

85 Reviews
Mormugao (Goa)

Mormugao (Goa)

20 Reviews
Mumbai (Bombay)

Mumbai (Bombay)

76 Reviews
Nagasaki

Nagasaki

84 Reviews
Naha

Naha

11 Reviews
Nha Trang

Nha Trang

106 Reviews
Osaka

Osaka

46 Reviews
Palau

Palau

Penang

Penang

128 Reviews
Phang Nga Bay

Phang Nga Bay

3 Reviews
Phuket

Phuket

145 Reviews
Saipan

Saipan

3 Reviews
Sakaiminato

Sakaiminato

3 Reviews
Seoul (Incheon)

Seoul (Incheon)

26 Reviews
Shanghai

Shanghai

131 Reviews
Shenzhen

Shenzhen

Siem Reap

Siem Reap

20 Reviews
Sihanoukville

Sihanoukville

78 Reviews
Similan Islands

Similan Islands

Singapore

Singapore

656 Reviews
Taipei (Keelung)

Taipei (Keelung)

67 Reviews
Tokyo (Yokohama)

Tokyo (Yokohama)

65 Reviews
Ujung Padang, Indonesia

Ujung Padang, Indonesia

Xiamen

Xiamen

3 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.