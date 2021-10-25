  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
10-14 Day Cruises to Asia

Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

10 Night
Tianjin To Singapore CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Solstice

12 Night
Thailand & Vietnam CruiseDetails

2,157 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam
Noordam
Noordam

14 Night
Far East Discovery HolidayDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam
Westerdam
Westerdam

14 Night
Far East DiscoveryDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sun

11 Night
Asia From Singapore To Bangkok: Thailand Vietnam & MalaysiaDetails

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sun

11 Night
Asia From Singapore To Bangkok: Thailand Vietnam & MalaysiaDetails

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

14 Night
Japan Taiwan & The PhilippinesDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sun

11 Night
Asia From Bangkok To Hong Kong: Singapore Vietnam & CambodiaDetails

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Bangkok
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

10 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

13 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Diamond Princess

13 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

986 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sun

14 Night
Asia Round-trip Singapore: Thailand Indonesia & MalaysiaDetails

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Solstice

14 Night
Vietnam & Thailand CruiseDetails

2,157 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Solstice

14 Night
Vietnam & Thailand HolidayDetails

2,157 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam

14 Night
Indonesian DiscoveryDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Solstice

12 Night
China, Taiwan, & Japan CruiseDetails

2,157 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

12 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sun

11 Night
Asia From Bangkok To Singapore: Thailand Vietnam & MalaysiaDetails

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Bangkok
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Solstice

14 Night
Vietnam & Philippines CruiseDetails

2,157 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Solstice

14 Night
Vietnam & Thailand CruiseDetails

2,157 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sun

10 Night
Asia From Singapore To Hong Kong: Hanoi Da Nang & Nha TrangDetails

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Solstice

14 Night
Thailand & Vietnam CruiseDetails

2,157 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice

14 Night
Vietnam, Taiwan, & Japan CruiseDetails

2,157 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice

14 Night
Best Of Southern Japan CruiseDetails

2,157 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Spirit

14 Night
From Dubai To Singapore: India Thailand Malaysia & Sri LankaDetails

2,145 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
