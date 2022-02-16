  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Asia Cruise Deals

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)
Queen Elizabeth

36 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)
Queen Elizabeth

28 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Orion
Viking Orion (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Viking Orion

26 Night
Southeast AsiaDetails

407 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore
Seabourn Encore

28 Night
Grand Southeast AsiaDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Virgin Voyages Spring 2022 UK Sailings

Valiant Lady Inaugural Season available now

  • Enjoy the ultimate adult only cruising experience
  • 3-night Long Weekenders in Zeebrugge from £499pp
  • 11-night Canary Islands sailings from £1599pp
  • 12-night voyage from Portsmouth to Barcelona from £1799pp

Cruise118

Seabourn Encore

32 Night
Holiday Pearls Of Arabia & AsiaDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Odyssey

35 Night
Islands Of The North Pacific ArcDetails

189 Reviews
Leaving:Kobe
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Orion

28 Night
Southeast Asia HorizonsDetails

407 Reviews
Leaving:Bangkok
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony

26 Night
Grand Journey: Southeast Asia MedleyDetails

316 Reviews
Leaving:Bangkok
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Encore

28 Night
South China Sea CircleDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Encore

30 Night
Southeast Asian HolidayDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Crystal Symphony

33 Night
Grand Journey: Southeast Asia & MediterraneanDetails

316 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Victoria Falls, Safari & All-Inc Cruise
During this epic adventure you’ll see Africa in all its wonderful glory, as you discover cosmopolitan Cape Town, immerse yourself in the magic of safari, explore one of the greatest waterfalls in the world and enjoy an all-inclusive voyage around the southern coast.
Read More

Cheap Asia Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Asia. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Asia cruises. Save up to 41% on last minute Asia cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Asia cruises often sail to Hong Kong, Singapore, Hanoi, Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City during their cruise itinerary. Asia cruises could leave from Laem Chabang, Bangkok, Barcelona, Dubai, Hong Kong and Singapore. Most commonly, Asia cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 3rd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.