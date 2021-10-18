  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Asia Cruise Deals

Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)
Queen Elizabeth

36 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)
Queen Elizabeth

20 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Muse
Silver Muse
Silver Muse

10 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)
Queen Elizabeth

30 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Journey

15 Night
Japan Intensive VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

23 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

17 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey

19 Night
India, Sri Lanka & MyanmarDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey

17 Night
Asia Intensive VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

12 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Shadow

15 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

16 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

33 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

36 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

16 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

24 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey

16 Night
16-nt Vietnam, Hong Kong & Japan VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Whisper

16 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

209 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey

12 Night
12-nt Bali & Western Australia VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

8 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

23 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey

17 Night
Australia Intensive VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

6 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

570 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Asia Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Asia. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Asia cruises. Save up to 65% on last minute Asia cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Asia cruises often sail to Hong Kong, Singapore, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City and Bali during their cruise itinerary. Asia cruises could leave from Barcelona, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo and Yokohama. Most commonly, Asia cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

