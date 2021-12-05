  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
December 2021 Cruises to Asia

Cancellation Information

December 2021
Asia
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit

17 Night
Asia - South East Details

2,145 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Solstice

14 Night
Thailand & Vietnam CruiseDetails

2,157 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Spirit
Scenic Spirit
Scenic Spirit

7 Night
Luxury MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas

4 Night
Port Klang & Phuket CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Moon

11 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Voyager of the Seas

5 Night
5 Nt Port Klang, Penang & Phuket HolidayDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaDara

7 Night
Riches Of The MekongDetails

26 Reviews
Leaving:Kampong Cham
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Shadow

17 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

270 Reviews
Leaving:Mumbai
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

28 Night
Holiday Grand Southeast AsiaDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spectrum of the Seas

4 Night
Best Of Taipei CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spectrum of the Seas

9 Night
Best Of Japan CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AIDAcara

21 Night
Australien & IndonesienDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:AIDA
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Angkor Pandaw

10 Night
Halong Bay And Red RiverDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Thanh Pho Ninh Binh
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Kindat Pandaw

14 Night
The Upper Ganges RiverDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Kolkata
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Spirit

10 Night
Luxury Mekong & Temple Discovery CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Spirit

12 Night
Treasures Of The MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Kindat Pandaw

14 Night
The Upper Ganges RiverDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Varanasi
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Tonle Pandaw

7 Night
Classic MekongDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice

14 Night
Vietnam & Thailand HolidayDetails

2,157 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam

14 Night
Indonesian DiscoveryDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Voyager of the Seas

4 Night
Penang & Phuket CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam

14 Night
Far East Discovery HolidayDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey

12 Night
12-nt Bali & Western Australia VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam

28 Night
Indonesian & Far East Discovery CollectorDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Noordam

28 Night
The Philippines Malaysia & Far East CollectorDetails

832 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
