May 2022 Cruises to Asia

Cancellation Information

May 2022
Asia
Cancellation Information
Spectrum of the Seas
Spectrum of the Seas
Spectrum of the Seas

7 Night
Best Of Japan Cruise

37 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Spirit
Scenic Spirit
Scenic Spirit

7 Night
Luxury Mekong

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wonder of the Seas
Wonder of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)
Wonder of the Seas

4 Night
Okinawa Cruise

Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow (Photo: Silversea)
Silver Shadow

13 Night
Far East Cruise

270 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spectrum of the Seas

5 Night
Nagasaki & Fukuoka Cruise

37 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spectrum of the Seas

4 Night
Best Of Nagasaki Cruise

37 Reviews
Leaving:Beijing
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Diamond Princess

7 Night
Southeast Asia Cruise

986 Reviews
Leaving:Kobe
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wonder of the Seas

8 Night
Best Of Japan Cruise

Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wonder of the Seas

5 Night
Fukuoka & Kagoshima Cruise

Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wonder of the Seas

5 Night
Fukuoka & Kumamoto Cruise

Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Spirit

10 Night
Luxury Mekong & Temple Discovery Cruise

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Soleal

8 Night
Southeast Asia Cruise

74 Reviews
Leaving:Osaka
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nautica

18 Night
Southeast Asia Cruise

360 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Orion

22 Night
North Pacific Passage

406 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Shadow

15 Night
Far East Cruise

270 Reviews
Leaving:Bangkok
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Soleal

8 Night
Southeast Asia Cruise

74 Reviews
Leaving:Maizuru
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Spirit

7 Night
Luxury Mekong

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

9 Night
Far East Cruise

570 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

7 Night
Far East Cruise

570 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey

23 Night
Spice Route Voyage

829 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Shadow

18 Night
Far East Cruise

270 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Diamond Princess

5 Night
Southeast Asia Cruise

986 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wonder of the Seas

4 Night
Fukuoka Cruise

Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Spirit

10 Night
Luxury Mekong & Temple Discovery Cruise

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Spirit

12 Night
Treasures Of The Mekong

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
