Asia Cruise Deals

March 2023
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

12 Night
Asia - Japan Details

2,066 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Diamond Princess
Diamond Princess

12 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria (Photo: Cunard Cruise Line)

22 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

16 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Japan Intensive VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Best Of Japan CruiseDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Hong Kong To Tokyo VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Best Of Southern Japan CruiseDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Luxury MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

302 Reviews
Leaving:Phuket
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
30 Night
Treasures Of The Tropical SeasDetails

190 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
28 Night
Jewels Of The Asian ArcDetails

190 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Luxury MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

302 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Vietnam, Cambodia & ThailandDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Gems Of Indonesia & South China SeaDetails

190 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Asia Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Asia. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Asia cruises. Save up to 49% on last minute Asia cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Asia cruises often sail to Singapore, Hiroshima, Ho Chi Minh City, Kobe and Bali during their cruise itinerary. Asia cruises could leave from Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney and Yokohama. Most commonly, Asia cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

