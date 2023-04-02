  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
April 2023 Cruises to Asia

April 2023 Cruises to Asia

We found you 51 cruises

Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

12 Night
Asia - Japan Details

2,066 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Spectrum of the Seas
Spectrum of the Seas

3 Night
Penang CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)

10 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

536 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth (Photo: Cunard Line)

25 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

536 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Bangkok,bali & BeyondDetails

Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Apr 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Halong Bay And Red RiverDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Thanh Pho Ninh Binh
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
Apr 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Journey Along The Mekong - 7 Night CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Journey Along The Mekong - 7 Night CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Luxury Mekong & Temple Discovery Cruise - 7 Night...Details

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Temple Discovery & Luxury Mekong Cruise - 7 Night...Details

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Night CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Night CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Far Eastern HorizonsDetails

409 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
35 Night
Islands Of The North Pacific ArcDetails

190 Reviews
Leaving:Kobe
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
China & Gems Of JapanDetails

190 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Penang & Phuket CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

536 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Japan Intensive VoyageDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Springtime In Asia VoyageDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Japan & RussiaDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
