  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Bahamas Cruise Deals

Cancellation Information

Filters

November 2022
Bahamas
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
All Deals
Cancellation Information
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

3 Night
Bahamas Round-trip Miami: Great Stirrup Cay & NassauDetails

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Ecstasy
Carnival Ecstasy
Carnival Ecstasy

4 Night
Freeport & NassauDetails

1,118 Reviews
Leaving:Jacksonville
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Mariner of the Seas
Mariner of the Seas
Mariner of the Seas

5 Night
5 Nt Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,371 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

4 Night
Bahamas Round-trip Miami: Great Stirrup Cay & NassauDetails

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

New 2021 cruises with Royal Caribbean!

Set sail this summer with cruises from Southampton

  • British Isles Cruises on-board Anthem of the Seas
  • Extra savings when you book online!
  • Add a deluxe drinks package from £45pppd
  • Plus! Mediterranean fly-cruises on-board Jewel of the Seas

Cruise118

Freedom of the Seas

3 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,404 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Liberty

3 Night
Nassau CruiseDetails

1,597 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Sunshine

5 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,369 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Carnival Sunshine

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,369 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Summit

4 Night
Key West & Bahamas CruiseDetails

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Liberty

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,597 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Sunshine

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,369 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Mariner of the Seas

5 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,371 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Conquest

3 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,646 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Elation

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,144 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Conquest

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,646 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Ecstasy

5 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,118 Reviews
Leaving:Jacksonville
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Sunshine

5 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,369 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sponsored Deal of the Week

New! UK Staycations with Disney Magic at Sea
This Summer, Set Sail on a Unique Disney Staycation. Departing on select dates from Liverpool, Southampton, Newcastle and London Tilbury aboard the Disney Magic, Disney’s new staycation sailings—exclusive to UK residents—invite you to embark on a brand-new, magical Disney experience.
Read More

Cheap Bahamas Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Bahamas. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Bahamas cruises. Save up to 68% on last minute Bahamas cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Bahamas cruises often sail to Nassau, Port Canaveral (Orlando), Miami, Charleston and Half Moon Cay during their cruise itinerary. Bahamas cruises could leave from Charleston, Miami, Port Canaveral, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, Bahamas cruises sail for 3-5 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 3rd May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.