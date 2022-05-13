What is the best time to cruise to Bermuda?
Our vote is April for the absolute best time to cruise to Bermuda, but ships visit all summer long and into the fall. Cruise ships don't sail to Bermuda from December through March due to colder weather. For more: Best Month to Cruise to Bermuda.
Which cruise lines go to Bermuda?
Many cruise lines -- including Celebrity, Regent, Carnival and Norwegian -- sail to Bermuda, and many spend at least one night on the island.
What are some things to do in Bermuda?
Activities in Bermuda center on its gorgeous waters, and include sailing, fishing and snorkeling. Bermuda's British roots mean you will also find a pleasant place to enjoy teatime, or tee off at one of the island's famous gold courses. Of course, shopping is also a prime pastime here, but beware of high prices. And don't miss out on its pink-sand beaches. For more ideas: Best Bermuda Shore Excursions.
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Bermuda?
You can visit Bermuda without a passport on a closed-loop sailing (one that begins and ends in the same U.S. port). Residents of the East Coast have several choices when it comes to homeports, which include Bayonne (Cape Liberty), Boston and New York (Manhattan). Florida and the southern states also offer one-off, roundtrip cruises to Bermuda.