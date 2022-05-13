  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Bermuda Cruises

Tobacco Bay near St George's in Bermuda (Photo: Andrew F. Kazmierski/Shutterstock)

About Bermuda Cruises

Located in the Atlantic Ocean off the east coast of the United States, Bermuda is an especially popular destination in the summer months when temperatures hover at 80 degrees. Crowds flock to this tourist-friendly, sub-tropical island for pink sand beaches and famous golf courses, while taking in its charms at the Hamilton, St. George's and King's Wharf ports. Many cruises dock for three days, which gives you even more time to explore or simply relax.

A message from Cruise Critic: During this unprecedented time throughout the world and across the cruise industry, it is important to note that article information might be impacted by cruise line hiatuses and port closures due to COVID-19. For the latest information, please visit our regularly updated article on cruise port closures.

Find Bermuda Cruises

Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Joy

7 Night
Cruise to Bermuda

282 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Mariner of the Seas
Mariner of the Seas
Mariner of the Seas

8 Night

8 Night
Cruise to Bermuda

1,371 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

5 Night
Cruise to Bermuda

3,027 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Freedom of the Seas
Freedom of the Seas
Freedom of the Seas

5 Night

5 Night
Cruise to Bermuda

2,404 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Navigator

12 Night

12 Night
Cruise to Bermuda

290 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Magic

5 Night
Cruise to Bermuda

1,404 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchantment of the Seas

5 Night

5 Night
Cruise to Bermuda

1,986 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway

7 Night
Cruise to Bermuda

3,027 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Magic

6 Night
Cruise to Bermuda

1,404 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Gem

4 Night
Cruise to Bermuda

2,530 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Insignia

7 Night
Cruise to Bermuda

194 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Mariner of the Seas

8 Night

8 Night
Cruise to Bermuda

1,371 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Pride

7 Night
Cruise to Bermuda

1,648 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Pearl

7 Night
Cruise to Bermuda

2,374 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Navigator

15 Night

15 Night
Cruise to Bermuda

290 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Navigator

14 Night

14 Night
Cruise to Bermuda

290 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Joy

9 Night
Cruise to Bermuda

282 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Joy

5 Night
Cruise to Bermuda

282 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

9 Night
Cruise to Bermuda

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Summit

10 Night
Cruise to Bermuda

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

7 Night
Cruise to Bermuda

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

7 Night
Cruise to Bermuda

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Summit

10 Night
Cruise to Bermuda

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Adventure of the Seas

5 Night

5 Night
Cruise to Bermuda

2,269 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Mariner of the Seas

8 Night

8 Night
Cruise to Bermuda

1,371 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
More about Bermuda

What is the best time to cruise to Bermuda?

Our vote is April for the absolute best time to cruise to Bermuda, but ships visit all summer long and into the fall. Cruise ships don't sail to Bermuda from December through March due to colder weather. For more: Best Month to Cruise to Bermuda.

Which cruise lines go to Bermuda?

Many cruise lines -- including Celebrity, Regent, Carnival and Norwegian -- sail to Bermuda, and many spend at least one night on the island.

What are some things to do in Bermuda?

Activities in Bermuda center on its gorgeous waters, and include sailing, fishing and snorkeling. Bermuda's British roots mean you will also find a pleasant place to enjoy teatime, or tee off at one of the island's famous gold courses. Of course, shopping is also a prime pastime here, but beware of high prices. And don't miss out on its pink-sand beaches. For more ideas: Best Bermuda Shore Excursions.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Bermuda?

You can visit Bermuda without a passport on a closed-loop sailing (one that begins and ends in the same U.S. port). Residents of the East Coast have several choices when it comes to homeports, which include Bayonne (Cape Liberty), Boston and New York (Manhattan). Florida and the southern states also offer one-off, roundtrip cruises to Bermuda.

What should I pack for a cruise to Bermuda?

Bermuda can be breezy, so pack a light windbreaker and hair ties, if needed, in addition to sun protection.

Related Cruises

Hamilton

Hamilton

211 Reviews
King's Wharf

King's Wharf

1,068 Reviews
St. George's

St. George's

69 Reviews

