Eastern Caribbean Cruise Deals

Cancellation Information

Cancellation Information
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)
Norwegian Escape

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral Details

2,810 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Symphony of the Seas
Symphony of the Seas Cabins
Symphony of the Seas

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

308 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,995 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Mardi Gras

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Magic

8 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,404 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,970 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sirena

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Constellation

10 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,827 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seashore

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Glory

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,959 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
7 Nt Puerto Rico, St. Thomas & St. KittsDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Caribbean Princess

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,698 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Armonia

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

388 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Allure of the Seas

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,995 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Magic

6 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,404 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Millennium

10 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,714 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Amsterdam

14 Night
Eastern / Southern CaribbeanDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Oasis of the Seas

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

3,695 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Encore

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Miami Details

191 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Freedom

6 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,329 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Meraviglia

15 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

469 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cheap Caribbean - Eastern Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Caribbean - Eastern. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Caribbean - Eastern cruises. Save up to 75% on last minute Caribbean - Eastern cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Caribbean - Eastern cruises often sail to San Juan, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, Miami and Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) during their cruise itinerary. Caribbean - Eastern cruises could leave from Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Port Canaveral, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, Caribbean - Eastern cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

