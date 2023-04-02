  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Eastern Caribbean Cruise Deals

Eastern Caribbean Cruise Deals

We found you 18 cruises

Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

10 Night
Eastern Caribbean - New York Details

2,468 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Dream
Carnival Dream

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,908 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image

10 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,924 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Symphony of the Seas
Symphony of the Seas Cabins

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

311 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Miami Details

212 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

26 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
San Juan, Tortola & St. KittsDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,964 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,964 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

3,647 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,382 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral Details

2,796 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,069 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

3,647 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,576 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & BahamasDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Caribbean - Eastern Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Caribbean - Eastern. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Caribbean - Eastern cruises. Save up to 65% on last minute Caribbean - Eastern cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Caribbean - Eastern cruises often sail to San Juan, St. Maarten, St. Thomas, Port Canaveral (Orlando) and Miami during their cruise itinerary. Caribbean - Eastern cruises could leave from Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Port Canaveral, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, Caribbean - Eastern cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 1st October 2021.

