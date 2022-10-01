  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

October 2022 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

Cancellation Information

Filters

October 2022
Caribbean - Southern
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Carnival Horizon
Carnival Horizon (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Carnival Horizon

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

389 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Equinox

9 Night
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

2,184 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,092 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Horizon
Carnival Horizon (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Carnival Horizon

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

389 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

EXCLUSIVE to Cruise118.com!

Kids Sail Free when you book a balcony or above

  • MSC Virtuosa - British Isles - 4th September 2021 - 7nights
  • Includes Premium all-inclusive drinks package and pre-paid gratuities
  • 50% EXTRA NHS discount available!
  • Balcony from £1,055pp | Family of 4 Balcony £2,110

Cruise118

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,184 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Explorer of the Seas

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,092 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rotterdam (2021)

21 Night
Southern Caribbean Seafarer / WayfarerDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

9 Night
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

2,184 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rotterdam (2021)

10 Night
Southern Caribbean SeafarerDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Freedom

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,329 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Eurodam

11 Night
Panama Canal SunfarerDetails

1,131 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

August 2021 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

August 2021 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

September 2021 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

September 2021 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

October 2021 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

October 2021 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

November 2021 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

November 2021 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

December 2021 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

December 2021 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

January 2022 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

January 2022 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

February 2022 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

February 2022 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

March 2022 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

March 2022 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

April 2022 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

April 2022 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

May 2022 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

May 2022 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

June 2022 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

June 2022 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

July 2022 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

July 2022 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

August 2022 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

August 2022 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

September 2022 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

September 2022 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

October 2022 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

October 2022 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

November 2022 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

November 2022 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

December 2022 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

December 2022 Cruises to the Southern Caribbean

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.