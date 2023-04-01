  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Southern Caribbean Cruise Deals

Southern Caribbean Cruise Deals

We found you 12 cruises

Celebrity Edge
Living room of the two-story Edge Villa suite in Celebrity Edge (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

593 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Odyssey of the Seas
The two-level pool deck on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,146 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)

9 Night
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

2,146 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Southern Caribbean Island HopDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,644 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

393 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,948 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,286 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,644 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Southern Caribbean Island HopDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Barbados
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,644 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Caribbean - Southern Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Caribbean - Southern. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Caribbean - Southern cruises. Save up to 65% on last minute Caribbean - Southern cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Caribbean - Southern cruises often sail to Aruba, Barbados, St. Lucia, Curacao and Bonaire during their cruise itinerary. Caribbean - Southern cruises could leave from Fort Lauderdale, Miami, San Juan, Florida and the East Coast. Most commonly, Caribbean - Southern cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

