  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Last Minute Cruise Deals to the Western Caribbean

Filters

Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway

7 Night
Western Caribbean - New Orleans Details

3,613 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Free Onboard Spend with Princess Cruises

Hurry, don’t miss out on 2021 & 2022 itineraries

  • All-inclusive 2021 Summer UK Seacations from just £287pp
  • Brand new 2023 sailings from the UK
  • Sail on the amazing Medallion Class ships
  • Add WiFi, drinks & gratuities with Princess Plus for just £30pppd

Cruise118

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Variety Yacht Cruises - Where Small Is Beautiful
Island hopping in real comfort & style in an informal atmosphere, exploring places beyond the reach of large ships. Greek Isles, Croatia & Montenegro, Seychelles, Costa Rica & Panama, Cape Verde, Red Sea, French Polynesia & more. Early booking savings & single traveller offers - save up to 25%.
Read More

Cheap Caribbean - Western Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Caribbean - Western. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Caribbean - Western cruises. Save up to 57% on last minute Caribbean - Western cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Caribbean - Western cruises often sail to Cozumel, New Orleans, Costa Maya, Roatan and Harvest Caye during their cruise itinerary. Caribbean - Western cruises could leave from New Orleans and the Gulf Coast. Most commonly, Caribbean - Western cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 23rd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.