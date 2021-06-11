  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Windstar Cruises to Europe

Cancellation Information

Filters

Any
Europe - All
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Windstar Cruises
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Surf
Wind Surf
Wind Surf

8 Night
Classic Italy & The Dalmatian Coast 8d Vce-cvv Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend
Star Legend
Star Legend

8 Night
Classic Italy & The Dalmatian Coast 8d Vce-cvv Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend
Star Legend
Star Legend

8 Night
Spanish Serenade 8d Bcn-lis Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend
Star Legend
Star Legend

7 Night
Yachtmans Harbors Of The Rivieras 7d Cvv-bcn Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Amazing Offer – 9nts from only £1,299pp

Brand New MSC Virtuosa Cruise & All-Inc Dubai Stay

  • 7nt full-board Arabia cruise on board brand new MSC Virtuosa
  • FREE Premium Drinks Package when booking a Balcony or above
  • 2nt All-Inc Dubai stay, all Emirates Airline flights & transfers
  • Departing Dec 2021 to Mar 2022 – Call 01793 575 173 to book

Imagine Cruises UK

Wind Surf

8 Night
Spanish Symphony 8d Bcn-lis Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Surf

8 Night
Classic Italy & The Dalmatian Coast 8d Cvv-vce Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

10 Night
Sicilian Splendors 10d Cvv-cvv Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Surf

8 Night
Classic Italy & The Dalmatian Coast 8d Vce-cvv Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

7 Night
Yachtmans Harbors Of The Rivieras 7d Cvv-bcn Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

7 Night
Yachtmans Harbors Of The Rivieras 7d Bcn-cvv Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Pride

10 Night
Cuisines & Cultures Of Spain, Portugal & France 10d Lis-dlg Details

110 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

8 Night
Gaelic Explorer 8d Le1-dlg Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Edinburgh
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

10 Night
Souks & Sherries: Iberia & Morocco 10d Lis-bcn Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

10 Night
Baltic Delights 10d Sto-cph Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Stornoway
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

7 Night
Enchanting Greece & The Amalfi Coast 7d Pir-cvv Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

7 Night
Enchanting Greece & The Amalfi Coast 7d Cvv-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Surf

8 Night
Classic Italy & The Dalmatian Coast 8d Cvv-vce Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

8 Night
A Piece Of Greece, A Slice Of Sicily & The Corinth Canal 8d Pir-bcn Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

7 Night
Scandinavia & Baltic Spectacular 7d Cph-sto Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Surf

8 Night
Classic Italy & The Dalmatian Coast 8d Cvv-vce Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Surf

8 Night
Classic Italy & The Dalmatian Coast 8d Vce-cvv Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

10 Night
Sicilian Splendors 10d Cvv-cvv Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

8 Night
Gaelic Explorer 8d Dlg-le1 Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

12 Night
Canary Islands Escapades & Moroccan Moments 12d Bcn-lis Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

7 Night
Scandinavia & Baltic Spectacular 7d Sto-cph Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Stornoway
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

Celebrity Cruises to Europe

Celebrity Cruises to Europe

Holland America Line Cruises to Europe

Holland America Line Cruises to Europe

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to Europe

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to Europe

Princess Cruises to Europe

Princess Cruises to Europe

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to Europe

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to Europe

Royal Caribbean Cruises to Europe

Royal Caribbean Cruises to Europe

Seabourn Cruises to Europe

Seabourn Cruises to Europe

Silversea Cruises to Europe

Silversea Cruises to Europe

Costa Cruises to Europe

Costa Cruises to Europe

Viking River Cruises to Europe

Viking River Cruises to Europe

Uniworld Cruises to Europe

Uniworld Cruises to Europe

Oceania Cruises to Europe

Oceania Cruises to Europe

MSC Cruises to Europe

MSC Cruises to Europe

P&O Cruises Cruises to Europe

P&O Cruises Cruises to Europe

Avalon Waterways Cruises to Europe

Avalon Waterways Cruises to Europe

Azamara Cruises to Europe

Azamara Cruises to Europe

AmaWaterways Cruises to Europe

AmaWaterways Cruises to Europe

Scenic Cruises to Europe

Scenic Cruises to Europe

Emerald Waterways Cruises to Europe

Emerald Waterways Cruises to Europe

Viking Ocean Cruises to Europe

Viking Ocean Cruises to Europe

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.