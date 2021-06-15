  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Cruises from Frankfurt to Europe

Avalon Impression
Avalon Impression
Avalon Impression

4 Night
A Taste Of The Rhine Details

67 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Impression
Avalon Impression
Avalon Impression

4 Night
Christmastime In Alsace & Germany Details

67 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Dawn
Emerald Dawn
Emerald Dawn

7 Night
The Majestic RhineDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Imagery II
Avalon Imagery II
Avalon Imagery II

4 Night
A Taste Of The Rhine Details

75 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Envision

5 Night
Festive Season In The Heart Of GermanyDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Envision

4 Night
Christmastime In Alsace & Germany Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Imagery II

4 Night
Christmastime In Alsace & Germany Details

75 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

River Queen

7 Night
Classic Christmas Markets Details

50 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Imagery II

5 Night
Festive Season In The Heart Of GermanyDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
The B

7 Night
Rolling On The Rhine Details

1 Review
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Sun

7 Night
The Majestic RhineDetails

163 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Sky

7 Night
The Majestic RhineDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
River Queen

9 Night
Rhine & Moselle Details

50 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Sky

10 Night
The Majestic Rhine With Lucerne & ZurichDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Artistry II

4 Night
A Taste Of The Rhine Details

61 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Tranquility II

4 Night
Christmastime In Alsace & Germany Details

87 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Tranquility II

4 Night
A Taste Of The Rhine Details

87 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
River Queen

11 Night
Rhine, Moselle & Blissful Baden-baden Details

50 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
The A

7 Night
Rolling On The Rhine Details

4 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:U River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
River Queen

7 Night
Classic Christmas Markets Details

50 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
River Queen

11 Night
Rhine, Moselle & Blissful Baden-baden Details

50 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
River Queen

9 Night
Rhine & Moselle Details

50 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

