Europe Cruise Deals

Emerald Sun
Emerald Sun
Emerald Sun

14 Night
Splendours Of EuropeDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

12 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Iona
Iona (Image: P&O Cruises)
Iona

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Britannia
Britannia (Photo: P&O Cruises)
Britannia

13 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Iona

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Britannia

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Arcadia

12 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

406 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Iona

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Aurora

19 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

269 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ventura

12 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

770 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ventura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

770 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Iona

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Magnifica

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

324 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

17 Night
Ancient Trade Routes VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Vision of the Seas

12 Night
Mediterranean Greek IslesDetails

1,156 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Vision of the Seas

12 Night
Mediterranean Greek IslesDetails

1,156 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

16 Night
Western Australia To AsiaDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Aurora

12 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

269 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess

21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

14 Night
Norway Intensive VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Princess

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Poesia

13 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Europe - All Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Europe - All. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Europe - All cruises. Save up to 67% on last minute Europe - All cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Europe - All cruises often sail to Katakolon (Olympia), Corsica (Ajaccio), Bilbao, Alicante and La Coruna during their cruise itinerary. Europe - All cruises could leave from Budapest, Miami, Rome, Venice and Florida. Most commonly, Europe - All cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 3rd August 2021.

