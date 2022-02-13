  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

17 Day Cruises to Europe

Filters

Any
Europe - All
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

18 Night
Europe - Med Egypt & Greek Isles Details

1,925 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Island Princess

22 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Aurora
Aurora
Aurora

19 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

269 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Aurora
Aurora
Aurora

19 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

269 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Scenic European River Cruise Collection

Truly All-Inclusive 5-Star River Cruises & Tours

  • Complimentary private door-to-door chauffeur transfers
  • Save up to £1,500 per couple on 2022 river cruises
  • Pay in full 12 months before departure and save an extra 10%
  • Speak to our dedicated river cruise agents on 0800 810 8234

Rivercruising.co.uk

MSC Armonia

18 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

379 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess

21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess

21 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Aurora

18 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

269 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Regal Princess

21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess

21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess

21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Braemar

25 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

186 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Island Princess

30 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Musica

24 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

619 Reviews
Leaving:Durban
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Arcadia

19 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

406 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Braemar

20 Night
Adriatic CruiseDetails

186 Reviews
Leaving:Malaga
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Aurora

19 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

269 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

19 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Quest

17 Night
Ancient Trade Routes VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

20 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

26 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Balmoral

28 Night
Black Sea CruiseDetails

227 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Arcadia

19 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

406 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Regal Princess

21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Victoria

17 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

26 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

17 Antarctica Cruises

17 Antarctica Cruises

17 Transatlantic Cruises

17 Transatlantic Cruises

17 Asia Cruises

17 Asia Cruises

17 Caribbean Cruises

17 Caribbean Cruises

17 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

17 Eastern Caribbean Cruises

17 Southern Caribbean Cruises

17 Southern Caribbean Cruises

17 Europe Cruises

17 Europe Cruises

17 Western Mediterranean Cruises

17 Western Mediterranean Cruises

17 Hawaii Cruises

17 Hawaii Cruises

17 Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

17 Panama Canal & Central America Cruises

17 South America Cruises

17 South America Cruises

17 Around the World Cruises

17 Around the World Cruises

17 Middle East Cruises

17 Middle East Cruises

17 Australia & New Zealand Cruises

17 Australia & New Zealand Cruises

17 Canada & New England Cruises

17 Canada & New England Cruises

17 Baltic Sea Cruises

17 Baltic Sea Cruises

17 South Pacific Cruises

17 South Pacific Cruises

17 Transpacific Cruises

17 Transpacific Cruises

17 Mediterranean Cruises

17 Mediterranean Cruises

17 Africa Cruises

17 Africa Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.