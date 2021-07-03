  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Last Minute Cruise Deals to Europe

Cancellation Information

Cancellation Information
Scenic Crystal
Scenic Crystal
Scenic Crystal

7 Night
Gems Of The DanubeDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas

7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,547 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Britannia
Britannia (Photo: P&O Cruises)
Britannia

4 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas
Rhapsody of the Seas

6 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,547 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,970 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
Greek Islands & Cyprus CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Fantasia

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

468 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas

6 Night
British Isles CruiseDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Fantasia

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

468 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest

12 Night
Scotland Intensive VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas

5 Night
British Isles CruiseDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Greek Isles Round-trip Athens: Santorini Mykonos & RhodesDetails

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Crystal

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Kusadasi
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,970 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Crystal

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Crystal

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

214 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
Greek Islands & Cyprus CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey

18 Night
18ngt Norway Intensive & Svalbard VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity

7 Night
Italy, Croatia & MaltaDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seaside

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

1,110 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
Greek Islands & Israel CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Moon

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey

12 Night
British Isles & Golf VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Edinburgh
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Moon

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seaside

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

1,110 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

10 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Europe - All Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Europe - All. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Europe - All cruises. Save up to 58% on last minute Europe - All cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Europe - All cruises often sail to Barcelona, Rome (Civitavecchia), Athens, Genoa and Mykonos during their cruise itinerary. Europe - All cruises could leave from Amsterdam, Piraeus, Barcelona, Budapest and Rome. Most commonly, Europe - All cruises sail for 6-9 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

