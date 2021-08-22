  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
4 Day Cruises to Europe

Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

1,925 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Harmony of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,964 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

11 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

1,925 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Infinity

7 Night
7 Nt Italy, Croatia & Montenegro CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity

7 Night
7 Nt Italy, Croatia & Montenegro CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Iona

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Brilliance of the Seas

7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Silhouette

7 Night
Uk Cruise From SouthamptonDetails

1,912 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Rome Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

714 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ventura

6 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

770 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess

16 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

12 Night
Greenland & Iceland CruiseDetails

2,328 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Constellation

9 Night
9nt Best Of Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Iona

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regal Princess

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,588 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Iona

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway

10 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

3,006 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway

11 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

3,006 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Valiant Lady

11 Night
Coast The Canary Islands Spain & PortugalDetails

Leaving:Portsmouth
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ventura

11 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

770 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

714 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seaside

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

1,105 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

