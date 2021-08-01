  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

August 2021 Cruises to Europe

Cancellation Information

Filters

August 2021
Europe - All
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Iona
Iona (Image: P&O Cruises)
Iona

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Balmoral
Balmoral in Flam, Norway (Photo: Fred. Olsen)
Balmoral

6 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Newcastle
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Balmoral
Balmoral in Flam, Norway (Photo: Fred. Olsen)
Balmoral

9 Night
Iceland CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Newcastle
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

EXCLUSIVE to Cruise118.com!

Kids Sail Free when you book a balcony or above

  • MSC Virtuosa - British Isles - 4th September 2021 - 7nights
  • Includes Premium all-inclusive drinks package and pre-paid gratuities
  • 50% EXTRA NHS discount available!
  • Balcony from £1,055pp | Family of 4 Balcony £2,110

Cruise118

Britannia

3 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Anthem of the Seas

8 Night
British Isles CruiseDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Britannia

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Anthem of the Seas

7 Night
British Isles CruiseDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,970 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Silhouette

8 Night
Uk Cruise From SouthamptonDetails

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Quest

12 Night
Iceland Intensive VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Dublin
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Iona

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Fantasia

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

468 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Infinity

11 Night
Italy, Malta & Greek IslandsDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Balmoral

1 Night
Repositioning CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Rosyth
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
Greek Islands & Cyprus CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Musica

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

636 Reviews
Leaving:Rostock
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Quest

12 Night
Scotland Intensive VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Azamara Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Britannia

4 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Rhapsody of the Seas

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,547 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rhapsody of the Seas

7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,547 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rhapsody of the Seas

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,547 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Virtuosa

3 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Greenock
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Balmoral

5 Night
Uk CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Rosyth
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,970 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

May 2021 Cruises to Europe

May 2021 Cruises to Europe

June 2021 Cruises to Europe

June 2021 Cruises to Europe

July 2021 Cruises to Europe

July 2021 Cruises to Europe

August 2021 Cruises to Europe

August 2021 Cruises to Europe

September 2021 Cruises to Europe

September 2021 Cruises to Europe

October 2021 Cruises to Europe

October 2021 Cruises to Europe

November 2021 Cruises to Europe

November 2021 Cruises to Europe

December 2021 Cruises to Europe

December 2021 Cruises to Europe

January 2022 Cruises to Europe

January 2022 Cruises to Europe

February 2022 Cruises to Europe

February 2022 Cruises to Europe

March 2022 Cruises to Europe

March 2022 Cruises to Europe

April 2022 Cruises to Europe

April 2022 Cruises to Europe

May 2022 Cruises to Europe

May 2022 Cruises to Europe

June 2022 Cruises to Europe

June 2022 Cruises to Europe

July 2022 Cruises to Europe

July 2022 Cruises to Europe

August 2022 Cruises to Europe

August 2022 Cruises to Europe

September 2022 Cruises to Europe

September 2022 Cruises to Europe

October 2022 Cruises to Europe

October 2022 Cruises to Europe

November 2022 Cruises to Europe

November 2022 Cruises to Europe

December 2022 Cruises to Europe

December 2022 Cruises to Europe

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.