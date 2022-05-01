  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
May 2022 Cruises to Europe

Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Iona
Iona (Image: P&O Cruises)
Iona

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria (Photo: Cunard Cruise Line)
Queen Victoria

4 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

3,027 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection

10 Night
10 Nt Italy,croatia & Montenegro CruiseDetails

1,874 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Britannia

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azura

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Malta
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Aurora

19 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

289 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Allure of the Seas

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

2,995 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas

7 Night
Spain & France CruiseDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star

10 Night
Europe - Iceland Details

2,612 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Iona

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Magnifica

3 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas

7 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Lirica

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

264 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas

2 Night
Weekend Getaway CruiseDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ventura

10 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

870 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Voyager of the Seas

7 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Brilliance of the Seas

7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,584 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Escape

10 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

2,810 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Brilliance of the Seas

7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,584 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Brilliance of the Seas

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,584 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ventura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

870 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
