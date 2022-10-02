  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

October 2022 Cruises to Europe

Cancellation Information

Filters

October 2022
Europe - All
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Iona
Iona (Image: P&O Cruises)
Iona

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
MSC Lirica
MSC Lirica
MSC Lirica

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

264 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation

10 Night
Venice, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

1,827 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

All-Inclusive Summer Seacations

Set sail on a UK Princess cruise this summer

  • All-inclusive balcony cruises from £489pp
  • Scenic sailings or voyages with UK ports of call
  • Premium drinks, unlimited Wi-Fi & gratuities all included
  • MedallionClass holidays only Princess can show you

Princess Cruises UK

Ventura

4 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

870 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Norwegian Getaway

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

3,027 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Vision of the Seas

8 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,229 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Aurora

12 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

289 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

2 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ventura

10 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

870 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Regal Princess

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seaside

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

1,110 Reviews
Leaving:Palma de Mallorca
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Brilliance of the Seas

7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,584 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Splendida

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

350 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Musica

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

636 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Balmoral

10 Night
Western Europe CruiseDetails

252 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sky Princess

10 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Seaview

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

131 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Armonia

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

388 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Brilliance of the Seas

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,584 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Iona

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Brilliance of the Seas

7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,584 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Britannia

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

962 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection

10 Night
10 Nt Italy,croatia & Montenegro CruiseDetails

1,874 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Allure of the Seas

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

2,995 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

May 2021 Cruises to Europe

May 2021 Cruises to Europe

June 2021 Cruises to Europe

June 2021 Cruises to Europe

July 2021 Cruises to Europe

July 2021 Cruises to Europe

August 2021 Cruises to Europe

August 2021 Cruises to Europe

September 2021 Cruises to Europe

September 2021 Cruises to Europe

October 2021 Cruises to Europe

October 2021 Cruises to Europe

November 2021 Cruises to Europe

November 2021 Cruises to Europe

December 2021 Cruises to Europe

December 2021 Cruises to Europe

January 2022 Cruises to Europe

January 2022 Cruises to Europe

February 2022 Cruises to Europe

February 2022 Cruises to Europe

March 2022 Cruises to Europe

March 2022 Cruises to Europe

April 2022 Cruises to Europe

April 2022 Cruises to Europe

May 2022 Cruises to Europe

May 2022 Cruises to Europe

June 2022 Cruises to Europe

June 2022 Cruises to Europe

July 2022 Cruises to Europe

July 2022 Cruises to Europe

August 2022 Cruises to Europe

August 2022 Cruises to Europe

September 2022 Cruises to Europe

September 2022 Cruises to Europe

October 2022 Cruises to Europe

October 2022 Cruises to Europe

November 2022 Cruises to Europe

November 2022 Cruises to Europe

December 2022 Cruises to Europe

December 2022 Cruises to Europe

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.