December 2022 Cruises to Europe

Cancellation Information

December 2022
Europe - All
Iona
Iona (Image: P&O Cruises)
Iona

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Braemar
Braemar
Braemar

3 Night
Western Europe CruiseDetails

202 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azura
Azura
Azura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azura
Azura
Azura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Iona

16 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Gullveig

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

114 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Hermod

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Azura

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azura

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Queen Victoria

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azura

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azura

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

5 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azura

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Azura

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

817 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Sky

7 Night
Journey To AntiquitiesDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Arcadia

10 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

447 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Mani

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Eir

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

136 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Nordnorge

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaPrima

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

