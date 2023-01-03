  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
January 2023 Cruises to Europe

Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Night
Journey To AntiquitiesDetails

992 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

992 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Venus
Viking Venus (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Venus

12 Night
In Search Of The Northern LightsDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Venus
Viking Venus (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Venus

12 Night
In Search Of The Northern LightsDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:London
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Viking Venus

7 Night
Iberian ExplorerDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MS Otto Sverdrup

14 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

Leaving:Hamburg
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Richard With

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Polarlys

5 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Kirkenes
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Polarlys

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Kong Harald

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Celestyal Experience

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Celestyal Experience

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Jerusalem
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Nordlys

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

43 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Nordkapp

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Nordkapp

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Polarlys

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Kong Harald

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Nordnorge

6 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

45 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Nordnorge

5 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

45 Reviews
Leaving:Kirkenes
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky

7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

992 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Sky

14 Night
Ancient Mediterranean AntiquitiesDetails

992 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Sky

14 Night
Cities Of Antiquity & The Holy LandDetails

992 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Victoria

2 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Hamburg
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nordnorge

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

45 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Richard With

11 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Bergen
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

