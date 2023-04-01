  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Europe Cruise Deals

We found you 22 cruises

Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

9 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

1,934 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Crystal
Celestyal Crystal

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

213 Reviews
Leaving:Lavrion
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess
Sky Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

111 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,599 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Sensations Of Lyon & ProvenceDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Arles
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Paris & NormandyDetails

27 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Enchanting Danube Details

55 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Captivating RhineDetails

100 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Gems Of Southeast EuropeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Giurgiu
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Black Sea ExplorerDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Giurgiu
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Sensations Of Lyon And Provence & NiceDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Nice & Sensations Of Lyon And ProvenceDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Nice
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Apr 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Gems Of The DanubeDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Apr 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Gems Of Southeast EuropeDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Europe - All Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Europe - All. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Europe - All cruises. Save up to 38% on last minute Europe - All cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Europe - All cruises often sail to Budapest, Vienna, Arles, Bratislava and Linz (Salzburg) during their cruise itinerary. Europe - All cruises could leave from Amsterdam, Budapest, Southampton, Rome and London. Most commonly, Europe - All cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 1st October 2021.

