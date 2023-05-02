  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Europe Cruise Deals

Europe Cruise Deals

We found you 75 cruises

Sky Princess
Sky Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

1,938 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

3,011 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles - Venice Details

2,475 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Holland America Line Alaska Sale

  • Our Top Amenities Included in Your Fare: Excursions, Drinks, & More
  • Plus, Get an EXTRA US $100 Shore Excursion Credit
  • Explore with the Cruise Line Rated “Best in Alaska”
  • Flexibility to Change Your Plans with Our Worry-Free Promise

HAL UK

10 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

3,622 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

12 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

706 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Western Europe CruiseDetails

1,535 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

1,938 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

213 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Europe - Iceland Details

Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Wine & Culture VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles - Venice Details

2,475 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Black Sea Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Istanbul
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Grand Prix Weekend VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Treasures Of The Med VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Europe - Iceland Details

Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Greek Islands & Malta CruiseDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Italian Riviera & France CruiseDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

213 Reviews
Leaving:Kusadasi
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

1,938 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sponsored Deal of the Week

Isn’t It Time to book your next Celebrity cruise?
Book a Celebrity cruise by 1 November 21 and save up to 20% off the cruise fare. We’ll also help you get there with exclusive airfares on our Fly-Cruises: Fly to Europe from £99pp or save up to £150pp on flights to the Caribbean. Plus - Drinks, Wi-Fi and Tips are Always Included. T&C’s Apply.
Read More

Cheap Europe - All Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Europe - All. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Europe - All cruises. Save up to 76% on last minute Europe - All cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Europe - All cruises often sail to Dubrovnik, Copenhagen, Istanbul, Malta (Valletta) and Corfu during their cruise itinerary. Europe - All cruises could leave from Amsterdam, Istanbul, Rome, Venice and London. Most commonly, Europe - All cruises sail for 15+ Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in GBP and valid for UK and Ireland residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 1st November 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.